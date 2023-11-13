The Nanoleaf Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit is a remarkable piece of lighting technology that adds a touch of modern design and smart functionality to any room. This kit includes nine ultra-black hexagon light panels, a controller, mounting plates, double-sided adhesive mounting tape, linkers, and a power supply, all designed in a sleek black color for a cohesive and modern look.

The hexagon panels are the stars of the show, each capable of illuminating with a luminous flux of 100 lumens. The lifetime of these panels is impressive too, with each having a life expectancy of 25,000 hours. The communication protocol is via WiFi (2.4 GHz b/g/n), and the dimmability feature can be controlled through the Nanoleaf App, voice commands, or touch​.

Listen to the Podcast

Listen to this episode of the podcast where we discuss the Nanoleaf Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit.

One of the biggest appeals of this kit is its versatility and the creative freedom it offers. Users can design and create their own accent or statement piece, making it a fantastic choice for those looking to add a personal touch to their living space or work environment. The ultra-black design of these hexagons provides a unique aesthetic that stands out from other smart lighting solutions.

When it comes to smart home integration, the Nanoleaf Shapes Kit is compatible with a variety of platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Siri, and Bixby, allowing users to seamlessly integrate it into their existing smart home setup​.

The target users for this product are individuals who appreciate smart technology, modern design, and personalization. It’s ideal for tech enthusiasts looking to upgrade their home or office with smart lighting that’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Potential use cases are numerous and varied, ranging from creating a dynamic lighting setup for a home theater or gaming room, to adding a modern touch to a professional office environment, or even setting up engaging retail displays.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit is not only a product that provides smart lighting solutions, but it’s also a statement piece that can significantly enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space. Its smart features, combined with its unique design, makes it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to bring a modern and tech-savvy touch to their environment.

Learn more about the Nanoleaf Shapes Limited Edition Ultra Black Hexagons Smarter Kit or purchase yours for $220.