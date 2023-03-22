Check out episode 402 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger.

About the Anker & Popsockets 622 Wireless Charger

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with PopSockets Grip is a portable battery pack that can be attached to the back of your phone using magnets. It is designed to work seamlessly with PopSockets, a popular phone accessory that provides a comfortable grip and acts as a stand for your device.

