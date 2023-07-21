Check out episode 442 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost.

About the ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost

This accessory is a must-have for drivers seeking a convenient and efficient way to charge their devices on the go. The ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger features advanced magnetic technology, securely holding your smartphone in place while delivering fast and reliable wireless charging. With its CryoBoost cooling system, it ensures optimal charging performance even during long drives. Perfect for busy commuters, road-trippers, and anyone in need of a reliable charging solution, this car mount charger brings convenience and safety to your journey. $44

