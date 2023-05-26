Check out episode 397 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the GameSir G7 Controller.

About the GameSir G7 Controller

The GameSir G7 Controller is a wired controller that offers a smooth and responsive gaming experience for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10/11. The controller also has two swappable faceplates and two additional back buttons, which can be customized to fit any gamer’s needs. The GameSir G7 Controller is a great choice for gamers who are looking for a wired controller with a low response time and a customizable design.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleNothing Phone 2 is launching in July, confirms Carl Pei
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.