Check out episode 396 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Govee LED Strip Light M1.

About the Govee LED Strip Light M1

The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a smart LED strip light that can be controlled through a mobile app or a voice assistant. It is designed to provide colorful and dynamic lighting effects for home or office decor, parties, or mood lighting.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.