About the Hako Mini Android TV Box

The Hako Mini Android TV Box is a smart TV box that runs on the Android operating system. It has a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The box can stream 4K video and supports HDR10. It also comes with a remote control that has voice control capabilities.

