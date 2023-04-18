Check out episode 400 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Hako Mini Android TV Box.

About the Hako Mini Android TV Box

The Hako Mini Android TV Box is a smart TV box that runs on the Android operating system. It has a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The box can stream 4K video and supports HDR10. It also comes with a remote control that has voice control capabilities.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.

