Check out episode 411 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones.

About the iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The iClever BTH19 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones are a pair of wireless headphones with a unique cat ear design. Offered in two color options, these are more about the design and aesthetics than the sound quality.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.