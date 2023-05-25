Check out episode 398 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden.

About the Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden

The Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden is a hydroponic garden that allows you to grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and leafy greens right in your own home. The garden is easy to set up and maintain, and it requires no soil or sunlight. Simply add water and nutrients, and the garden will do the rest. The Rise Garden is a great way to add fresh, healthy food to your diet, and it’s also a fun and educational way to teach kids about gardening.

