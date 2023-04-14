Check out episode 393 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Twinkly Flex.

About the Twinkly Flex

The Twinkly Flex is a flexible LED tube that can be shaped and bent in seemingly endless ways. Available in 2m and 3m lengths, it offers users innumerable colors and effects, making any environment look classy, cool, or cutting-edge. It is configured and controlled by mobile app but it can be added to your smart home and is compatible with your preferred digital assistant.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.