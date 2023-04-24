Check out episode 406 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Withings ScanWatch Horizon.

About the Withings ScanWatch Horizon

The Withings ScanWatch Horizon is a hybrid smartwatch that packs a number of advanced health and fitness tracking features. It’s versatile, feature-rich, and stylish, and it comes with a battery that lasts upwards of 30 days per charge.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.