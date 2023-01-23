A portable power station has a great advantage in emergency situations. It not only holds a decent amount of charge but is also small in size and easy to use. Our latest podcast episode on the Ecoflow River 2 portable power station where our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul discussed it thoroughly.

The EcoFlow River 2 Portable power station comes with a fair amount of power and is efficient enough to charge phones, laptops, and other small appliances. But there are questions, such as how many devices it can charge, how much battery it holds, and whether it’s worth the purchase. Read our take and listen to the podcast.

What is the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station

The EcoFlow RIVER2 is a portable power station designed for outdoorsy types or those who may need power in a pinch. With four ways to charge it up, it can be fully replenished in one hour’s time. At just 7.7lbs it’s light and the built-in handle makes it convenient to carry around.

Gallery

Features

Built-in handle

Weighs just 7.7lbs

Four ways to charge up (AC, vehicle, solar, USB-C)

Charge up in one hour

AC output of 300W (X-Boost Mode provides up to 600W)

Two AC ports, DC output, two USB, and one USB-C port

Battery rated at 3,000 uses (approximately 10 years)

30ms EPS auto-switching

Mobile app for monitoring and controlling

5-year warranty

Listen to the Podcast

Parting Thoughts

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 is a great solution for consumers who may want a fair amount of power when on the go or in the event of an emergency situation. If you’re camping or waiting out a power outage you may be able to charge your phone upwards of twenty times.

We’re fond of the multiple ways we can use the RIVER 2 at once but we’re equally impressed with the four ways in which we can charge the portable station up. It’s the sort of product we might keep with us in the car for weekend getaways, a day at the beach, or a night under the stars.

We especially like the fact that when plugged into a wall, the device can act as an uninterruptable power supply. That is to say that if power goes out, the RIVER 2 automatically switches (<30ms) to battery supply mode.

The battery is rated at around 3,000 cycles or approximately ten years worth of usage. Also adding to the peace of mind is a five-year warranty.

Where to Buy EcoFlow River 2 Portable Power Station

EcoFlow River 2 retails at $299 and is now available for purchase from the manufacturer’s website. If you want more power, then EcoFlow has a better option for you in the form of EcoFlow River 2 Pro, which offers almost double the output (around 800W) as compared to River 2 (300W) and it starts at $649.