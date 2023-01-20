Review: SOUNDPEATS Air3 Deluxe HS (Podcast)

Wireless earbuds completely edge out wired headphones when it comes to features and portability. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the SOUNDPEATS Air3 Deluxe HS wireless earbuds. The earbuds ships with great features at an affordable price. What is the complete package, how do they perform, and is it worth purchasing at this price range? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What are the SOUNDPEATS Air3 Deluxe HS wireless earbuds?

The Air3 Deluxe HS are a pair of wireless earbuds with a stem design. They offer up to five hours of playback per charge with touch controls on both earpieces. The carrying case provides another 15 hours of playback for a total of 20 hours.

The earbuds are water resistant, support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and can be minimally configured via a mobile app.

Features

Bluetooth 5.2

Five hours playback per charge

20 hours playback total, including case

IPX4 water resistant

Mobile app for EQ settings

Hi-Res Audio and LDAC support

USB Type-C Charging

Game mode for 60ms low-latency

Google Assistant support

Listen to the Podcast

Parting Thoughts

For roughly $50 we really like the package offered up in the SOUNDPEATS Air3 Deluxe HS. They’re not overly powerful and don’t boast a ton of playback per charge, but they deliver on expectations. These are a great value for a first-time buyer or for someone who doesn’t demand a lot from their wireless audio.

We appreciate being able to adjust the various EQ settings but more often than not the default option perfectly suited our needs. Sound is fairly evenly distributed for the most part with only the occasional flat experience.

These work well as a pair or individually, but to get the best controls you’ll want to have both in at the same time. The ‘buttons’ take a little bit of time to figure out as they don’t click or provide tactile feedback but once you get them squared away you’ll be alright.

Where to Buy the SOUNDPEATS Air3 Deluxe HS earbuds

The SOUNDPEATS Air3 Deluxe HS True wireless earbuds are priced at $50 and come in sole Black color option. The earbuds are available for purchase from SOUNDPEAT’s official website.