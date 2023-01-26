Review SOUNDPEATS Air3 Pro Wireless Earbuds (Podcast)

It’s a win-for-win moment when you get wireless earbuds with high-quality sound, ANC support, and importantly at an affordable price range. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys Podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the SOUNDPEATS Air3 Pro Wireless Earbuds.

SOUNDPEATS Air3 Pro Wireless Earbuds offer high-definition audio and it has hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) (up to 35dB) support ensuring crystal clear audio in noisy environments. Thanks to the lightweight ergonomics offer a comfortable fit all day long. What is the complete package, how do they perform, and is it worth purchasing at this price range? Read our take and listen to the podcast.

What are the SOUNDPEATS Air3 Pro Wireless Earbuds

The SOUNDPEATS Air3 Pro earbuds are a perfect option for the budget conscious user who spends a lot of time on the go. The hybrid active noise cancelling will cancel up to 35dB so you can hear your music no matter what environment you find yourself in.

The 12mm drivers deliver clear highs and deep lows so no matter what you’re listening to you hear it how it’s supposed to sound. The 6 hour batter life gives you plenty of charge for your needs plus the added charging case gives up to 24 hours for extended use.

Gallery

Features

Hybrid ANC 35dB

Adaptive Bluetooth 5.2 w/ aptX

12mm Dynamic Driver

CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction Tech

6 Hrs Single Listening Time / 24Hrs & USB-C Charge

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

The SOUNDPEATS Air3 Pro earbuds have all the features you expect from a modern earbud at a price tag that will make your jaw drop. Crystal clear audio and battery life gives peace of mind on the go.

Where to buy the Soundpeats Air3 Pro Wireless Earbuds

The Soundpeats Air3 Pro Wireless Earbuds come in a sole Black color option and retails at $79.99. The earbuds are available for purchase from the manufacturer’s official website.