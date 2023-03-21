Check out episode 390 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum.

About the Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum

The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick is a lightweight portable stick vacuum cleaner. With a number of attachment accessories, it’s a good option for small home or office needs. Battery life is rated up to 35 minutes on the low speed mode but high speed mode is where you’ll get the best suction.

Listen below using the embedded player or click here to check out the episode using your favorite media player.