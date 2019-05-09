Selling a phone? Here’s what you need to do [PODCAST]

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and forthcoming OnePlus 7 Pro are all beautiful new devices that beg for our attention and money. You wouldn’t be alone if you planned to pick one of these phones up this summer.

If you’re like us, you’ve already owned a number of smartphones over the last few years. What are you doing with your old devices? If you’re trading them in, that’s one thing. But, if not, you’ll probably be looking to get rid of them somehow. Surely, you’re not just keeping them in a drawer, right?

We recently put together a podcast which touched this very subject. If you’re considering selling a phone to someone else, in person or online, you might want to check it out.

The steps are pretty straightforward, and don’t really come as a surprise. And, for seasoned buyers and sellers, it’s nothing new or revolutionary. With that said, we still think they’re important enough that you ought to pay attention.

Selling a phone can be a quick and painless experience. What’s more, doing a few simple things can help you get more money in the process.

If you’d like to check out a written component, we have some great content on selling your phone and what to do during and after the sale.