AliExpress offering KN95 masks

It’s getting pretty hairy out there as the COVID-19 coronavirus looks to be getting worse in parts of the world, affecting business, travel, sports, and other events.

While we’re stuck at home, only venturing out to get the essentials, we’ve come to rely pretty heavily on online shopping. And when we do shop for items, they’re not always guaranteed to be in stock. Take toilet paper, thermometers, disinfecting wipes, and N95 masks. It’s not easy to find those products.

Online retailer AliExpress has an assortment of face masks, filters, and other health and protective gear. Indeed, the same place that offers a wide range of electronics and not-so-essential gadgets has medical supplies.

Recognizing that hospitals, first responders, and other caregivers need to be equipped before everyday type people, general consumers want peace of mind, too.

If you’re in the market for protective masks, consider the following offer. AliExpress has masks available in quantities of 10, 30, and 50. Prices start as low as $1.99 each.

KN95 Face Mask

$39.99 (10 pieces) | $79.99 (30 pieces) | $99.99 (50 pieces)

Filtering up to 95 percent

Anti PM2.5, haze, dust and bacteria, etc.

Four-layer fabric resists fine particles and bacteria in air pollution

Whether to buy for yourself, or to give to someone on the front lines, you can order the masks with free shipping to the US.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.