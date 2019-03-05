Best credit cards for frequent flyers

Flying ain’t cheap. Unless you work for an airline or have a friend who flies as a hobby, you’re probably looking at a several hundred dollar ticket to go just about anywhere. If you fly a lot for personal reasons — or own a business that pays for frequent business trips — airline travel is likely a sore spot in your budget.

That’s why frequent flyers need the right credit card. A good card can earn you airline miles, hotel rewards and cash-back on travel expenses. It can also give you access to rental car protections, emergency assistance services and travel insurance. If you’re going to carry a card around in your back pocket, it might as well be a card that has your back.

If you’re a jet-setter, we can help you find the right credit card to fund your adventures. Here are some of the best options.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Travelers can earn 50,000 bonus points when they spend $3,000 in the first 90 days. These points can be redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards or for cash-back on your statement.

Card perks include travel and emergency assistance services, roadside dispatch, purchase and extended warranty protection and auto rental collision damage waiver. Users earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This card has no annual fee and 0% APR for 12 months.

Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Customers get 80,000 bonus points when they spend $5,000 within three months, equal to a $1,000 value when redeemed with Chase Ultimate Rewards. Users also earn 3% cash-back on travel and business-related categories and 1% cash-back on all other purchases.

Card extras include roadside dispatch, cell phone protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation and interruption insurance and no foreign transaction fees.

This card has an annual fee of $95 and a variable APR between 17.99% and 22.99%, depending on your creditworthiness.

Chase Freedom Unlimited Card

This card gives customers $150 cash-back or 15,000 bonus points when they spend $500 during the first 90 days. Points may be used for airline, hotel or other travel purchases.

Users get 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no limit. There’s no minimum reward redemption and rewards never expire if the account remains active. This card has no annual fee and 0% APR for 15 months.

Cardholders receive access to their credit score with Chase’s Credit Journey, purchase protection and extended warranty.

Chase Ink Business Cash Card

Cardholders can receive $500 cash-back or 50,000 points when they spend $3,000 within the first 90 days.

Users get 5% cash-back at office supply stores and internet, cable and phone services, as well as 2% cash-back at gas stations and restaurants. All other purchases earn 1% cash-back with no limit. Rewards are limited to the first $25,000 in combined purchases each year.

Benefits include extended warranty, fraud and purchase protection as well as free employee cards and travel and emergency assistance services. This card has no annual fee and 0% APR for 12 months.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card

A long-time favorite, this card offers 50,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in 90 days. That’s worth $625 when you redeem it through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. Points can also be transferred directly to a separate travel program.

Some of the card’s benefits include no foreign transaction fees, baggage delay insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance and auto rental collision damage waiver.

Users earn 2% on travel and dining and 1% on all other purchases. The $95 annual fee is waived for the first year.

Blue Cash Everyday from American Express

This card gives users $150 back when they spend $1,000 or more in the first three months. The bonus appears as a statement credit on the account.

Consumers earn 3% cash back at supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at gas stations and select department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Card perks include roadside assistance hotline, car rental loss and damage insurance, travel accident insurance and global assist hotline.

This card has no annual fee and 0% APR for 15 months for both purchases and balance transfers.

