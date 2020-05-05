Cafago deals include $25 UrBeats 3, half off face masks

We’re back with another round of offers to highlight from online retailer Cafago. This time around we find it selling the Beats by Dr. Dre UrBeats for just $25.10, or less than half the normal price ($55).

Additionally, there are a couple of great promos on health and smart living products to consider. If you need some protective masks as you get ready to head back out to various retailers and restaurants, you’d be wise to check these out.

Similar to what you’ll find from Amazon and other outlets of the sort, it also offers a wide array of items. We’re talking tools, musical instruments, smart living, jewelry, and more. For a limited time you can also save big on some of other flash sales running through the end of May.

Fine-tuned acoustic design deliver an exceptional listening experience.

Control musics, manage calls, activate voice command(comptible with Siri), and adjust volume with RemoteTalk.

Designed for your life, urBeats3 wired earphones feature an optimal ergonomic fit that combines sleek style with iconic Beats Sound for all-day wear.

A variety of eartip options provide individualized fit and comfort for noise isolation.

Tangle-free flat cable and earbuds easily coil up for compact portability.

Free Shipping

Made from fine material, breathable, windproof, sweat-absorption and skin-friendly.

Using ice-silk-fabric, washing does not affect the effect of sunscreen, can be used repeatedly.

3D ergonomic face draping is adopted.

2MM light and breathable, it won’t feel stuffiness.

A necessity for outdoor, travel and other public places.

Free Shipping

Disposable KN95 mask provide protection for you, sanitary and convenient for using.

Inner hydrophilic layer+ filtering layer + hydrophobic layer. Made of high quality material, safe, soft and comfortable.

By covering the mouth and nose, it prevents droplets from spreading. Simple steps for wearing. Effectively protect you, especially when you are outdoors.

Elastic straps and adjustable nose clip for different face shapes and sizes.

Both home and professional use, perfect for daily use, outdoor activities and so on.

Free Shipping

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.