Cafago discounts Android TV boxes, arcade consoles, more

Cafago, for those who are not aware, is an online retailer that sells a number of different kinds of products, notably electronics and gadgets of all types.

Similar to what you’ll find from Amazon and other outlets of the sort, it also offers a wide array of items. We’re talking tools, musical instruments, smart living, jewelry, and more.

Here are three of its current products which have steep discounts, each of which comes from a different category. Hurry, these flash deals expire on May 31, 2020!

X99 MAX+ Smart Android 9.0 TV Box

You’re stuck at home, watching TV and catching up on all of your favorite shows, so why not do it right? Switch your set over to something smarter, like an Android TV box.

Powered by Android 9, this unit packs 4GB RAM with storage capacity up to 128GB. Want more room for media? Add in a microSD expansion card and you’re good to go.

The Dual Band WiFi connects you safely, securely, and takes full advantage of your internet connection. With 8K 24fps UHD video hardware decoding you’ll get a gorgeous video experience that’s probably a step ahead of your TV. Only $61.19 at Cafago with free shipping.

9S+ Arcade Console with 2020 Games

Take a trip down memory lane or take your nephew to school with this old school arcade-inspired game station. With six buttons and two fully functional 8-way joysticks, it lets you play single and two-player games on a TV, PC, monitor, or projector.

Customize the buttons to your liking and spend a few hours on the more than 2,000 titles. Find a few favorites and create a list so you can access it more quickly and get back in fighting shape.

Switch from English to Chinese and Korean and find the games that you remember playing as a wee one. The console comes with everything you need, including cables and replacement buttons. $146.46 at Cafago with free shipping.

50 Pack Surgical Disposable Face Masks

The country is slowly starting to shake alive and get back to normal. Well, at least a new normal for the time being.

Be better prepared to go out in public with a disposable face mask. This 50 pack is on sale right now and breaks down to less than 50¢ per mask.

With a comfortable elastic earloop, these soft masks are made of facial tissue and do not have any dyes. The non-woven fabric is easy to breathe in and works great for cleaners, students, and other people looking to take preventative measures. Note that these are not N95 masks and should only be worn once. $21.96 at Cafago with free shipping.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.