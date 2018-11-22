Chuwi shares its Black Friday deals, save up to $120 on tablets/laptops (Promoted)

Black Friday is upon us and as expected, it’s already raining deals. Case in point, Chinese tablet maker Chuwi is offering its own set of discounts between November 22 and 23.

You can get price reductions as large as $120, all you have to do is visit the Chuwi shop on Gearbest.

So let’s take a more detailed look at what you can get this holiday season. First off, Chuwi’s latest Android tablet model, the Hi9 Plus is currently going for $189.99. This means you can save $20 when purchasing this slate which is also compatible with a keyboard and a pen.

Get this iPad Pro alternative at a bargain price

The tablet is very thin and light, tipping the scales at only 500g, but still manages to squeeze in under the hood a large 7,000 mAh battery. It features a 10.8-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and is based on a MediaTek Helio X27 deca-core processor that works in concert with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Buy the Chuwi Hi9 Plus

Moving on, the Chuwi is also discounting the Hi9 Air, an Android tablet with a 10.1-inch display and an Helio X20 deca-core chip under the hood. The product is available for purchase for $159.99, down from $199.99. This means you can save $30.

Buy the Chuwi Hi9 Air

Other products from Chuwi’s portfolio are included in the Black Friday sale. For example, the Hi9 Pro tablet is selling for $129.99 (down from $159.99), while the Lapbook SE with a 13.3-inch IPS display can be yours for $249.99 (instead of $299.99).

In case you’re not a big fan of Android tablets and you prefer Windows ones, Chuwi also has your back.

During Black Friday, you can grab the Hi10 Air tablet with a 10.1-inch display for $139.99 instead of $169.99.

So here you have it, Chuwi’s Black Friday deals. Remember you can only take advantage of them until November 23.