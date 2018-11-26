Get some of CHUWI’s best tech for 20% off during Cyber Monday

Are you in shopping mode? With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday in full swing, the deals are popping off everywhere. There are well-known names like Samsung, LG, and others dropping prices on all of their tech. But, you may want to look at some lesser known names too.

CHUWI is one of those brands that you might not know now, but you should get familiar with. With its focus on bringing high-grade tech for dirt cheap prices, they’re a true value. Now, you can get some of their tech even cheaper during its Cyber Monday sale happening on Amazon. Here’s a look at what they have to offer.

CHUWI LapBook Air

Are you looking for a thin and light laptop? Are you sickened by the prices for name brands right now? If so, you might want to check out the LapBook Air. This laptop has an absolutely gorgeous design and the power to help you accomplish any task you throw at it.

The Intel Apollo lake quad-core processor is a beast. With this processor, you should have no problems getting done your daily tasks. Heck, you may even be able to do some light photo editing since the LapBook Air packs in 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage too.

As for ports, there’s one HDMI port for hooking up to an external monitor or television. This is great for presentations or if you want to watch a movie on your non-smart television. There’s also two USB 3.0 ports, ensuring that you don’t have to live the dongle life.

If you’re interested in the LapBook Air, you can pick one up right now for just $469.99– a steal if you ask me. But, if you’re patient, you can save a ton of money too! Starting December 2, this will drop down to $375.99. We suggest you head into your calendar, make an entry for December 2 at 4 PM Eastern and include this Amazon link.

CHUWI LapBook 12.3

If you want to save a little bit of dough without taking a hit in performance, check out the CHUWI LapBook 12.3. It’s a lot like its big brother, the LapBook Air, but cuts down on some of the costs so it can be offered to you at a perfect price.

We have another powerful Intel Apollo Lake processor on board, along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. If you’re looking for the perfect word processing, internet browsing, and presentation machine, you’ve just found it.

The sides of the device hold an HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, and one USB 2.0 ports. It also comes with Windows 10 so you’ll always have the most up-to-date operating system. If you’d like to pick up the CHUWI LapBook 12.3, you can head over to Amazon to pick one up for $311.99 during this amazing sale.

CHUWI Hi9 Air tablet

Some people are convinced that Android tablets are dying, but that’s because they haven’t seen the Hi9 Air tablet. With a beautiful 10.1-inch 2560 x 1660 display and a powerful Helio X20 deca-core processor, the Hi9 Air has the beauty and muscle to make any task a breeze.

Other specs include 4 GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable by 128 GB), and dual LTE and WiFi. The Hi9 Air also comes with a very recent version of Android, 8.0 Oreo. At only $239.99, this thing is steal but right now you can pick one up for only $191.99 at Amazon.