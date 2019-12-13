CHUWI offers up the HiPen H6, a low-cost alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pen

At just $30, it works with laptops, tablets, and more

Touch screen Chromebooks and laptops, and 2-in-1 devices are becoming increasingly popular. Students, graphic artists, and business professionals routinely use these on a daily basis.

If you’ve ever tried to markup a document or design something in a photo editor, you know the importance of precision. You can’t rely on a finger to draw fine point lines or to shade an image. You need a stylus.

Chuwi recently began offering its HiPen H6, a digital pen/stylus that works with tablets, laptops, and even the Microsoft Surface. At just $29.99, it’s about one-third of the price of what Microsoft charges for its official pen.

Weighing just 16g, the HiPen H6 offers up some 4,096 levels of pressure and an incredibly low delay. It’s virtually as accurate real handwriting or like using real tools. Charge up the HiPen H6 via microUSB and enjoy up to 180 days of standby.

Learn more about the Chuwi HiPen H6 at the official Chuwi website or head to Banggood to purchase one today for just $29.99.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.