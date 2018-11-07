Chuwi’s ultra-light Hi9 Plus tablet goes up for pre-order, is already discounted (Promoted)

Chinese tablet specialist, Chuwi has recently introduced a new lightweight tablet called the Hi9 Plus.

The slate is marketed as a great alternative to the Surface Go. But compared to Microsoft’s offering, the Chuwi Hi9 Plus is a bit more slimmer and lighter. The Surface Go has an 8.3mm frame, compared to the Hi9 Plus’ 8.1mm one. On top of that, the Chuwi device tips the scales at 500g, while the Microsoft one is 22g heavier.

The Hi9 Plus is not only sleek, but also quite powerful. It takes advantage of a MediaTek Helio X27 deca-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz that’s paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB is also part of the package.

Chuwi’s tablet is great for productivity, but also for entertainment

What’s very impressive is that Chuwi managed to squeeze in a huge 7,000 mAh battery inside the ultra-thin body of the tablet. The company promises users will be able to get 15 days or more of standby.

The tablet also boasts a 10.8-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and supports wireless projection. So you can easily connect your tablet to a monitor and enjoy a movie with the whole family on the big screen.

Chuwi’s Hi9 Plus tablet also supports keyboards, a stylus and 4G. It runs Android Oreo out of the box.

If Chuwi’s offering sounds appealing to you, then you should know that the slate is available for pre-order at Aliexpress right now. And since the upcoming 11.11 shopping holiday (Single’s Day) is coming right up, Chuwi is offering the device with a 33% discount, so you can get it for only $199.99.

Keep in mind that to buy the tablet at the discounted price, you will need to make a small deposit ($19.14) first and pay the remaining amount on 11.11. There are only a few days until Single’s Day, so you’d better act now.