Snag a FeiyuTech phone gimbal for $68 with this coupon code

Shooting pictures and video from a phone has gotten so much better over the years. While image quality has improved with each generation, features like optical image and video go a long way to creating compelling media.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If you’ve never considered a gimbal for your phone, you’d be wise to look into one. Not only does it take the strain off your hand, but it really helps to steady your shots. It’s also a wonderful way to stay focused on the subject and/or follow along in interesting ways.

FeiyuTech VLOG Pocket Gimbal

Online retailer Tomtop, who never has a shortage of sales or promotions, has a discount on the FeiyuTech VLOG Pocket 3-Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. Indeed, for a limited time you can use coupon code: WDFTVLOG to drop the price to just $68.

A perfect companion for would-be vloggers and social media starlets, the FeiyuTech works in portrait and landscape mode. With a wide range of tilting, panning, and rolling angles, it keeps you front or your subject front and center.

Install the accompanying app and you’ll be able to switch from photo to video, capture timelapse, overlapping images, and more.

It’s durable, but lightweight which means it goes where you go; the gimbal folds up to fit in pockets, purses, and bags. Charge it up and you’ll have 14 hours of runtime, or more than enough for your live blogging or a night out.

Purchase the FeiyuTech VLOG Pocket Gimbal from Tomtop for just $68 using the coupon code WDFTVLOG while it lasts.

Insta360 Go 1080P Video Panoramic Sports Action Camera

Another way to shoot fun and interesting video is to not even think about it and instead let it capture things hands-free. Such is the case with action cameras.

Small and lightweight, these cameras can go anywhere and clip or mount in a bunch of cool ways. The Insta360 Go is a sports and camera that’s not much bigger than you thumb, but it captures 1080p HD video.

Water resistant to withstand rain, splashes, and an occasional small dunk, the GO has four basic functions (QuickCapture/Single Tap/ Double Tap/ Triple Tap), each of which can be customized to your preference.

The design is a magnetic snap-on pendant, easy clip and pivot stand, which allows you mount it anywhere. Shoot hyperlapse, slow motion, short clips, and up to eight hour videos.

Insta360 GO Includes

Insta360 Go Camera

Charge Case

Easy Clip

Angle Wedge

Sticky Base

Micro-USB to USB Type-C Cable

USB Charge Cable

Pivot Stand

Pivot Stand Base

Pendant

For a limited time you can buy the Insta360 Go at Tomptop for just $199.99 if you use the coupon code: WDINSTA360. That’s a huge discount ($50+) off of an already great price!

Don’t like either of these products? Be sure to take a look around Tomptop as there are plenty of gadgets, tech, and fun things that are often on sale. Much of what’s available also has free shipping, too.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys has not reviewed the products and cannot attest to their quality.