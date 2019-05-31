Flash Sale: Tomtop shaves 58% off the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

In the market for an affordable big-screen Android experience? You might be interested in the limited time promotional price that Tomtop has for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Tablet PC.

The online retailer has discounted the 8-inch tablet as part of a flash sale, meaning it’s a great deal but subject to availability. In other words, don’t think about it too long as there’s only a set number of these on hand. At the time of publishing this post we saw that more than one quarter of them were already sold.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM, the Mi Pad 4 offers up a generous 64GB worth of storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for another 256GB should you need to house photos, media, or games.

The 8-inch display has a 1200×1920 pixel resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s a perfect size for that lean back reading experience, checking email, and browsing social media.

The tablet runs Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 and has access to the full suite of Google apps, including the Play Store. A 13-megapixel camera is located on the back with a 5-megapixel shooter on the front.

A 6,000mAh battery means you’ll have plenty of time for watching videos or playing games. And, the fast charging ensures you won’t spend long tied to the wall outlet.

The Mi Pad 4 connects to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and also has support for select 4G LTE networks. Results will vary based on your location and carrier’s bands but it could open the door to a whole world of access.

Availability

You can purchase the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 for just $259.99 right now with shipping (free to the US) expected inside three days. This represents a discount of about 58% off the original price of $615. As a reminder, this is a flash sale and subject to inventory.

Nokia 3100

Yeah, that’s right. We said it, Nokia 3100. The old school phone that seemed to be everywhere back in the day is still kicking around. Not only that, but it’s cheaper than ever.

We noticed that Tomtop has the Nokia 3100 on sale for just $13.09 right now, or about half off the already great price of $25. Why bring it up, you ask? Because everything old is new again.

Offered in a flash sale of its own, you can have the phone in red, white, or blue. It’s all that you remember, too. It runs Symbian OS, has a 1-inch screen, and limited to calls and texts. Why pick one up? Why not?

With nearly 70 percent of the stock already depleted at Tomtop, it appears that there are scores of people snatching this one up. Hurry, and you can get in on the fun, too.