GPD MicroPC puts a Windows 10 PC in your pocket, just $379 with this code

Online retailer Tomtop has a discount that puts the pocket PC at $100 less than Amazon

AndroidGuys
GPD, a brand who has been making pocket-sized Windows computers for some time, has a new, affordable Windows PC aimed at network engineers and sys admins. Called the GPD MicroPC, it’s a clamshell computer with HDMI, USB, Ethernet ports, a Serial port.

Initially offered as part of a crowdfunding campaign, it’s now available to consumers and business users alike. And, while it’s a pretty awesome product on a normal day ($480 at Amazon), there’s an even better offer to be had. Indeed, Tomtop currently has the GPD MicroPC on sale for just as low as $380 right now.

Running Windows 10 Pro, the device weighs barely weighs one pound and features a 6-inch display. Internally, it houses a 2.4GHz Intel processor, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM.

  • Brand: GPD
  • Model: GPD MicroPC
  • Screen Type: Gorilla Glass 4，H-IPS Technology
  • Resolution: 1280 x 720
  • CPU: Intel Celeron N4100 Processor
  • GPU: lntel UHD Graphics 600
  • Processor Max Turbo Frequency: 2.40GHz
  • RAM: LPDDR4, 8GB
  • Hard Disk: 128GB
  • Network: Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth: 4.2
  • Dimension: 153 x 113 x 23.5mm
  • Net weight: 440g

With a full QWERTY keyboard and trackpad and a whole array of ports, it’s literally like having a computer in your pocket. And right now, it’s cheaper than ever.

PROMO CODE: WDGDPPC

Tomtop, an online retailer who runs promotions, instant discounts, and sales on an assortment of tech gadgets and gear, has the GPD MicroPC on sale for only $379.99, with free shipping to the United States. Simply use promo code: WDGDPPC at checkout and it’s yours for essentially $100 cheaper than Amazon.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and does not constitute editorial endorsement.

