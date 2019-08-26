GPD MicroPC puts a Windows 10 PC in your pocket, just $379 with this code

Online retailer Tomtop has a discount that puts the pocket PC at $100 less than Amazon

GPD, a brand who has been making pocket-sized Windows computers for some time, has a new, affordable Windows PC aimed at network engineers and sys admins. Called the GPD MicroPC, it’s a clamshell computer with HDMI, USB, Ethernet ports, a Serial port.

Initially offered as part of a crowdfunding campaign, it’s now available to consumers and business users alike. And, while it’s a pretty awesome product on a normal day ($480 at Amazon), there’s an even better offer to be had. Indeed, Tomtop currently has the GPD MicroPC on sale for just as low as $380 right now.

Running Windows 10 Pro, the device weighs barely weighs one pound and features a 6-inch display. Internally, it houses a 2.4GHz Intel processor, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM.

Brand: GPD

Model: GPD MicroPC

Screen Type: Gorilla Glass 4，H-IPS Technology

Resolution: 1280 x 720

CPU: Intel Celeron N4100 Processor

GPU: lntel UHD Graphics 600

Processor Max Turbo Frequency: 2.40GHz

RAM: LPDDR4, 8GB

Hard Disk: 128GB

Network: Wi-Fi

Bluetooth: 4.2

Dimension: 153 x 113 x 23.5mm

Net weight: 440g

With a full QWERTY keyboard and trackpad and a whole array of ports, it’s literally like having a computer in your pocket. And right now, it’s cheaper than ever.

Tomtop, an online retailer who runs promotions, instant discounts, and sales on an assortment of tech gadgets and gear, has the GPD MicroPC on sale for only $379.99, with free shipping to the United States. Simply use promo code: WDGDPPC at checkout and it’s yours for essentially $100 cheaper than Amazon.

