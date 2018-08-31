Find your perfect match-ress. Take the Helix Sleep quiz and save up to $150 off this Labor Day

Match up with a mattress that was designed specifically for your sleeping preferences

In a perpetually stimulating world full of smartphones, computer screens, and now VR, people are turning to caffeinated beverages, nootropics, and meditation sessions to recharge their energy reserves. But there is simply no replacement for a good old fashioned night’s sleep – and a high quality mattress is the foundation to achieve that healthy lifestyle.

That’s the core concept behind Helix Sleep, a rising star and unique player in the mattress startup community. Helix matches each type of sleeper to his or her ideal mattress to provide the most comfortable bed possible. Prefer your mattress soft or firm? Sleep on you side, back or stomach? Helix has a mattress designed for every individual.

This Labor Day weekend, Helix is offering a rare and hefty $100-$150 off their mattresses.

But how does Helix even make the connection between sleeper type and ideal mattress? Using their proprietary Sleep Quiz that takes only two minutes to complete, Helix has created an easy-to-follow mattress shopping process.

Enjoy 100 nights to test out your mattress and a no-questions-asked return policy!

After taking the Sleep Quiz, you are matched with a mattress that was designed specifically for your sleeping preferences, e.g. ideal firmness, sleep position, support needs, and more.

Here are some of Helix’s mattresses built for specific types of sleepers:

The Dawn: For the back sleeper who prefers a harder surface

Perhaps you grew up camping and have nostalgia for laying outside under the stars. Designed with proprietary Helix Dynamic Foam and High-Grade Polyfoam, this mattress provides ergonomic support to accommodate a body that enjoys the supine position. Check out the Dawn here.

The Sunset: For the cuddly side sleeper who needs plush

For the more cuddly sleeper, this mattress features a Memory Plus Foam layer which supports the pressure points that side sleepers normally toss and turn to relieve with a plush, cloudlike feel. Eliminate those morning aches in your shoulders and hips, and check out the Sunset.

The Nightfall: For the person with a bigger figure

Designed for plus size customers who need maximum support and durability, the Nightfall has an additional layer of high density foam and is 12 inches tall to ensure the right amount of cradle and support. A blissful night of sleep awaits with The Nightfall.

Be warned, you may experience unprecedented energy levels and Helix takes full responsibility.

Helix Sleep also stands out for its emphasis on value — and you can rest easy knowing that you have 100 nights to test out your new mattress with a no-questions-asked return policy. Each mattress is delivered to your doorstep for free, built 100% in the USA, and sold at one third the price of traditional retail.

You can explore the simple possibility of upgrading to a Helix mattress by taking their short quiz.