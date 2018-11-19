Lixada 8 mini stage light is only $64.99 at TomTop (Promoted)

The Christmas holidays are just around the corner and if you want to provide an unforgettable experience for your friends and family visiting you this winter, you might want to invest in a lighting system.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Before you say anything, it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. For example, online retailer TomTop has the Lixada 8 Gobos RGBW mini moving head LED stage light available for sale with a discount.

So if you hurry up, you’ll be able to grab the device for $64.99. The original price is $154.90, so there’s an applied discount of 59%. What’s more, the product ships out in only 4 days.

Don’t miss out on this great deal!

The Lixada 80W 8 Globes LED Stage Light is not only perfect for home use but can also enhance the atmosphere in bars, discos or nightclubs. However, it’s meant for indoor use only.

Anyway, the lighting device makes use of 9/14 Channels DMX LEG lights that have programmable moving heads. Other highlights include singular controls for red, green, blue and white LEDs and blending, as well as strobe impacts, movable blaze rate, and radiating point.

Users get to tap into different control modes including DMX512, master-slave, sound active and automatic.

Furthermore, the device consumes very little power and has an estimated battery life of around 100,000 hours.

This Christmas, the Lixada 80W 8 Globes LED Stage Light can help you make your home magical and wonderful. And you won’t have to pay a fortune to make that happen.

If you hurry up, you can still get the device with 59% off at TomTop. That means you only need to pay $64.99 for your order. Also, if you’re from the United States then you should know that shipping is free of charge.

So go ahead and take advantage of the offer while you still can. It’s not Black Friday yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t already enjoy some deals!

Buy the Lixada 8 mini stage light from TomTop