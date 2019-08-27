Meet DiversyFund, the platform that lets anyone invest in real estate

Gone are the days of the 1% having access to real estate investments. DiversyFund lets anyone get started for as low as $500.

Investing is an interesting topic. It’s something that you often hear as being smart, but people also understand it to be quite difficult or confusing. Do you go with stocks, bonds, artwork, cryptocurrency, or real estate? It’s assumed that investing is reserved for the super-rich and the Wall Street crowd, right? Not anymore.

DiversyFund is a relatively new platform that takes the headaches and confusion out of investing in real estate. Aimed at the common man, it’s ideal for those who would like to diversify their portfolio, providing opportunities to invest in commercial real estate. The best part? You don’t have to shell out huge amounts of money.

The DiversyFund concept is that anyone can build wealth without being part of the elite. Instead of needing hundreds of thousands of dollars to work with, you can get started for hundreds.

As an investment partner, DiversyFund helps one to purchase shares in a portfolio of commercial real estate, multifamily properties, and other similar opportunities. Your money is collected with that of others and all of you become co-owners of the assets.

“During my 20 years of experience managing more than $500 million in assets, I continuously saw the wealthy getting in on deals that weren’t accessible to the average person. I was determined to include the everyday person and make investing simple.” – Craig Cecilio, co-founder and CEO of DiversyFund

Unlike other platforms, DiversyFund is vertically integrated, meaning they own and manage the properties, and have no middle man fees or brokers. It charges zero platform fees and all the work is done for you through its team of experts.

Given that the concept gives anyone and everyone the opportunity to invest in the same real estate properties, it sounds like crowdfunded real estate. It’s not. Try as they might to yield returns on each of its assets, DiversyFund cannot promise returns or provide financial advice. Rest assured, though, that they are as invested in growth as you are.

It only takes $500

How much does it take to get started, you ask? As of June 2019, the SEC has lowered the minimum amount required to just $500. Contrast that with what you’d historically see with million dollar net worth or exorbitant annual income and you see the appeal.

DiversyFund holds itself to the strictest of transparency standards and the SEC categorizes them under Regulation A, which means strict reporting requirements, audits, and other watchdog protection.

