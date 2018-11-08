Grab the MJX Bugs 3 RC Drone for only $49.99 at TomTop (Promoted)

Single’s Day (11/11) is just around the corner, so we expect a deluge of discounts and promotion to be coming our way.

Case in point, online retailer TomTop has a super deal this November on the MJX Bugs 3 RC Drone quadcopter. So if you’re on the market for a flying gizmo, you can get the drone at the best price for this month if you order now.

Save 76% on the MJX quadcopter and pay just $49.99 instead of the original $199.99 price. Sounds too good to be true? It’s not, simply go on the TomTop website and see for yourself.

Every geek needs a drone

The MJX Bugs 3 RC Drone is a medium-sized drone which comes equipped with a Super Strong 1800KV Brushless Motor that can improve power transfer and electrical efficiency which in turn leads to increased performance and power.

The gizmo is powered by an 1800 mAh Li-po battery that can sustain a maximum of 18 minutes of flying time. Charging the device up again will take approximately 180 minutes.

The drone ships with a remote controller, as well as a gimbal mount adapter camera holder that lets you attach your GoPro camera (or any other action camera you might own). Note that the camera is not part of the package.

The controller takes advantage of the new generation two-way 2.4GHz remote controlling tech, so you can handle the drone even as it’s flying 300-500 meters from you.

MJX’s flying gadget also benefits from a 6-axis gyro fly system that provides more sensitive gyro regulation, as well as a more stable flight. Also, the drone includes super bright LED lights to aid with orientation.

If you think the MIJ Bugs 3 RC Drone might be for you, then go ahead and place an order for it while the promotion is still available. Save 76% now!

Buy the MIj Bugs 3 RC Drone from TomTop