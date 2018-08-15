Watch your favorite movies on the big screen with the Orimag P6 Smart Projector (Promoted)

Although the Summer of 2018 is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean that you can’t still have some fun. In fact, the Fall is arguably the best time to hold an outdoor viewing party for your favorite movies.

That’s where the Orimag P6 Mini Smart Project comes into play. This tiny projector is small enough to fit into your pocket, and won’t weigh you down.

That means you can take this to wherever you need to project a video, without worrying about bulky carrying cases. Plus, you can either take advantage of the built-in 2,000mAh battery or use an A/C charger.

Orimag P6 Specs

Resolution: 480/640/1080p

480/640/1080p LED Life: 30,000 hours

30,000 hours Projection Size: 20 – 200 inches

20 – 200 inches Brightness: 80ANSI Lumens

80ANSI Lumens Contrast: 1000:1

1000:1 Connection: Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz

Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz Charge Input: 5V/2A

5V/2A Battery: 2,000mAh

2,000mAh Item size: 1.7-in, 1.7-in, 1.9-in

1.7-in, 1.7-in, 1.9-in Item Weight: 124g/4.4oz

Orimag claims that the LED lamps found within the P6 will last for up to 30,000 hours. This, combined with the projection size of up to 200-inches, means you will be prepared for just about any movie.

It’s all fine and dandy that you can pick up a mini-projector, but what do you get in the box? Luckily, we’re here to help, and here’s the list:

USB Cable

OTG Cable

Power Adapter

Mini Tripod

Protecting Bag

User Manual

So why are we talking about a seemingly random mini projector? Well, it’s because you can save big on this bad boy for a limited time. If you head over to TomTop, you can save more than 50% and pick one up for just $174.99.

Considering that the P6 is usually priced at $399.99, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option. If you want to snag one, hurry up and hit the button below to head over and learn more about this awesome projector.

Buy the Orimag P6!