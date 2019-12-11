Oukitel K13 Pro launches at Banggood for just $170

Shopping for an unlocked phone is always fun, but it’s even better when you can purchase one on the cheap. Fortunately for us, there’s plenty to choose from in the space.

Chinese phone maker Oukitel has a number of unlocked phones which offer quite the value proposition. Indeed, it seems to be consistently putting out new models which rival much pricier devices from other brands. Such is the case with its latest, the Oukitel K13 Pro.

The Oukitel K13 Pro is packed with solid mid-range hardware but carries an entry-level price tag. Take a look at some of its features.

Oukitel K13 Pro

Super large battery-11000mAh -31 days standby

6.41” O-notch Display 1560 x720 Resolution

MT6762 Octa-core Chipset 12nm,Cortex A53 2.0GHz

8MP Front Camera+16MP&2MP Rear Camera

30W Fast Charge-5V/6A Quick Charge-Fully Charge in 2H 20 Min

4GB RAM with 64GB ROM (128GB Expansion)

Face ID, Fingerprint, and NFC

Global Bands: GSM850/900/1800/1900MHz WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 FDD B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20 TDD B40



As one of the K series, it’s among the best Oukitel series, and offers super long standby, a feature much admired by its global fans.

The OUKITEL K13 Pro doesn’t carry over much of the design in previous generations, and is unique with its own design language. For the display there’s a 6.41 inch HD+ O-notch protected by Asahi glass screen that’s prismatic cut and 2.5D curved. Thanks to the O-notch design, the bezels on the 3 sides are ultra-narrow and the screen-to-body ratio reaches 90.3%.

On top of the display, OUKITEL specially designed the trim of the receiver to be red, crafted through CNC cut and twice oxygenation. The same red oxygenated decoration also designed around the side of the volume and power buttons, rear cameras, flash light, fingerprint and OUKITEL logo.

This makes the K13 Pro more elegant and eye-catching in design. The back cover of K13 Pro is also special as it has two versions: Genuine leather and Kevlar pattern.

The big standout feature is its 11,000mAh battery which has an incredibly long standby time. We’re talking 744 hours standby, 54 hours music time, 51 hours for phone calls, 14.5 hours online video, or 11 hours game time.

The Oukitel K13 Pro houses an MT6762 Octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz and 12nm processed. This enables the phone to consume power at a lower rate and go easier on the battery.

The K13 Pro has 4GB RAM and storage at 64GB, and supports up to 128GB expansion via microSD. For cameras, the K13 Pro packs a 16MP+2MP dual-lens camera on the back and an 8MP front facing camera.

The K13 Pro supports both fingerprint and face ID unlock and also has mobile payment capabilities via NFC.

You can get your hands on this excellent smartphone for a great price starting from December 11-18. Grab yours from Banggood for just $169.99 while you can, because it will go up to $259.99 after the deal. Don’t miss out this great chance to get it for a terrific value!