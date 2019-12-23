Oukitel launches $100 WP5 with 8,000mAh battery

The phone is offered at Gearbest with a limited time promotional price

So you like phones with big batteries, do you? While most handset makers are starting to push into the area of 4,000mAh and beyond, some companies are quietly introducing devices with much larger capacity.

Take the Oukitel WP5, for instance. Launching on Gearbest with an introductory $100 price tag, it’s a whole lot battery for a solid mid-range phone.

Let’s jump right into it, shall we? The Oukitel WP5 boasts an incredible 8,000mAh power source and runs Android 9 Pie. Whereas a typical phone like this might get 1-2 days of usage, this one should yield 3-5 days on a full charge.

With a 5.5-inch display at 720 x 1440 pixel resolution, it’s a great middle-of-the-pack experience in size and performance.

Around back are three cameras, including a 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel array. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera for selfie and video chat.

Performance comes from a MediaTek A22 processor clocked up to 2GHz with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

While these sound great on their own, things get even more attractive when you realize the Oukitel WP5 is rugged and IP68 rated against water, shock, dust, and drops.

Other features worth noting are fingerprint unlock and facial recognition unlocking as well as a 4 LED flash for an ultra-bright flashlight.

Availability

If interested in learning more about the Oukitel WP5, head to Gearbest where it’s currently listed for just $99.99. That introductory price will go up to $119.99 on January 5, says Oukitel. Also, the price is limited to the first 500 people who purchase the handset so it could run out well before the expected date.

Remember to check to make sure it works with your carrier of choice.