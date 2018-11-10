OUKITEL’s WP1 goes on sale for $159.09 on 11/11 (Promoted)

The OUKITEL Wp1 is a “three-proof” smartphone with IP68 waterproofing, dustproofing, and shock resistance. It emphasizes a sturdy body and practicality. It features a 5.5-inch HD display, a MediaTek MT6763 octa-core processor, a healthy 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. If that’s not enough, a 5,000 mAh battery lasts all day and charges wirelessly.

Now, for the global 11/11 sale approaches, the WP1 is going on sale. You can get it for just $159.09. And sure, those specs sound great, but let’s take a closer look at the device you’d be getting for this great price.

OUKITEL WP1 Unboxing

The package you get is simple and elegant. It follows the latest OUKITEL design language and has a white background design with silver and orange decorations, including the OUKITEL brand name and model name. When you open the box cover, you see the OUKITEL WP1 immediately.

The standard WP1 package includes the WP1 smartphone, box, user manual, warranty card, SIM card tool, a 9V/2A charger, USB type-C earphone adapter, a type-C OTG cable, and a USB type-C cable for charging and data transfer. The accessories are packaged in three small gift boxes, not just randomly put together below the phone, giving you the feeling of opening gifts.

OUKITEL WP1 Hands-on

The WP1 uses a PC composite board from Bayer and TPU to build its tough body for protection against water, drops, and dust. It also adds an aluminum alloy for a beautiful frame, too. OUKITEL’s lab torture tested the WP1 to challenge its durability and the WP1 survived all kinds of fierce environments.

The WP1 features a 5.5-inch display with wireless charging support. Unfortunately, the standard WP1 package doesn’t include a wireless charger so you’ll have to buy one separately.

The device is powered by a MediaTek MT6763 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 Hz and a Mali G71 GPU clocked at 2700 MHz. It has a 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Together with Android 8.1 Oreo, the WP1 offers a fluent and smooth experience.

The rear camera is a Sony IMX135 13 MP sensor with a 2 MP secondary shooter for a wonderful shooting experience. The front camera is a 5 MP GC5025 sensor for perfect selfies.

As for security, the WP1 features a fingerprint scanner on the back. And, if you’re a traveler, you’ll appreciate the dual nano-SIM card tray. If you don’t need two SIM cards, you can use the second slot as a microSD card tray for expandable storage.

During this special sale, you can grab the OUKITEL WP1 for only $159.09, down from its regular price of $189.99. You can grab this great deal on AliExpress. You can find out more on OUKITEL’s website.