TomTop is offering a Anet A8 3D printer for just $139.99 this week!

For most of us, 3D-printers are kind of alien. While they’re becoming more mainstream and time goes by, for non-creators they may as well be somewhere in the distant future. But as prices go down, availability and affordability increases and (relatively) soon they may be a part of daily life. And with TomTop offering an Anet A8 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for just $139.99, that time may be sooner than we realize.

Anet A8 Features

5-Key LCD2004 Display w/ MicroSD slot

Advanced, High-Speed Motor

“Custom” MK8 nozzle

240W, 110-240V power supply

Versatile hotbed and nozzle for superior material compatibility

Single Color Printing

Includes 10m of plastic filament and MicroSD card

Anet A8 Technical Specs

Maximum Printable Size: 220 x 220 x 240mm

Print Speed: 10-120mm/s

Nozzle Diameter: 0.4mm

Layer Thickness: 0.1-0.3mm

Printing Accuracy: 0.12mm

XY Axis Accuracy: 0.015mm

Z Axis Accuracy: 0.005mm

Nozzle Temperature: Max. 260°C

Hot Bed Temperature: 50-100°C

Recommend ABS Setting: Nozzle: 230 °C Hotbed: 80 °C

Recommend PLA Setting: Nozzle: 210 °C Hotbed: 50 °C

I won’t lie, I don’t have a ton of experience with 3D printers – and as such, those numbers above don’t mean a whole lot to me as far as accuracy and speed goes. But if you’re looking to get started in the 3D-printing game, $139.99 is a pretty inexpensive cost of entry. Give it a try!

The sale s only on for another couple days, and at the time of this publication there were only 90 units available in the US warehouse. If you’re looking to get started, you might want to start right this second with this deal.

