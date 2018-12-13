TomTop is selling the FeiyuTech WG2X action camera gimbal for just $154

A gimbal is a videography accessory that helps you stabilize the camera when shooting still videos and pictures in the outdoors.

Whether you’re shooting for commercial purposes or you just want quality personal videos, having a camera gimbal is truly a lifesaver. Perhaps you’re looking for one as we speak. If that’s the case, then you should know that online retailer TomTop has the FeiyuTech WG2X 3 Axis wearable action camera gimbal on sale.

While the product is already discounted from $244.51 to $169.00, you can get an additional $15 off. Use the coupon code WG2XCM at checkout to take advantage of the final price of $154.00.

Have a GoPro Hero? Pair it with this gimbal!

The gimbal on sale is compatible with a number of action cameras including the GoPro Hero 7,6,5 and 4, as well as the Xiaomi Yi 4K and other similar products.

It’s perfect to use when you’re trying to film action scenes of someone skateboarding, cycling, skiing, racing, speedboating and more. The product is made for active individuals who love to challenge themselves and others.

The videography accessory comes with a base designed to provide all-around stabilization. The FeiyuTech platform offers 2000/s real-time calibration to deliver stable shooting in any scenario.

Its lightweight brushless motor together with anti-shake calculation work to maintain the high torque, advanced power and low power consumption. Users can take advantage of 2.5 hours of power which is enough to record a World Cup match.

The gimbal is made of light yet strong composite materials, and its body weighs just 238g. This makes it quite portable, so users can take it with them anywhere.

The product ships with a session mount, retaining screws, 1/2-inch T-head connector, micro USB cable and a mini tripod. Note that the GoPro camera is not included.

The gimbal is waiting for you at TomTop. Don’t forget to use the discount code above when checking out, if you want to get it for just $154. Note that US costumers are eligible for free shipping (standard shipping).

