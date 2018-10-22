TomTop deal: The M3s smart bracelet offers heart rate tracking for $11 (Promoted)

Looking to buy an affordable wearable to help you keep track of your fitness goals? Then you might want to know that TomTop is having a sale on a smart sports bracelet.

Until October 31, you’ll be able to purchase the wrist-bound device for only $12.99 as opposed to the full $29.27 price. This means the device is up for grabs with a 56% discount. Use the discount code CYJMM3 at checkout for an additional $2 price drop. So the final price is $10.99. Interested parties can grab the M3s smart bracelet in Black, Purple, Light Green or Blue.

Get yourself a wearable on the cheap

So what do you get for spending $11? Well, the fitness tracker is riddled with sensors and offers heart rate and sleep monitoring, as well as blood pressure and blood oxygen measurements.

The bracelet can also measure the number of calories in your diet and can track various workouts including walking, climbing, running, swimming (its IP67 rated), cycling and more.

The product also packs a 0.96-inch color display with 80 x 160 resolution that can display important health stats, as well as notifications for messages and calls. Users can pair the bracelet with Android 4.2+ or iOS 8.0+ smartphones and can also use it to reject calls.

The M3s smart band is made of TPU and features a plastic, but comfortable to wear band. It relies on a 90 mAh battery which can sustain up to 20 days in standby and 10 days with regular use. It takes only 1.5 hours to fully charge the wearable.

So if you want to give fitness trackers a try, the M3s smart bracelet seems like a great first wearable. Until the end of the month, it will cost you only $11. which is super affordable compared to other products in the category/ But you best make sure to hurry up lest supplies run out. If you’re based in the US, then you also get free shipping (estimated 15-25 business days). So it can’t get better than this, right?

Buy the M3s smart bracelet from TomTop