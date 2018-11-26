Get serious about your photography with this three-axis gimbal and save 46%! (Promoted deal)

Do you have the photography bug? Do you look at landscapes and cityscapes and think about which lens to use to get the perfect shot? Are you looking to get into vlogging but don’t know where to start?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, we have the perfect deal for you. Right now, Tomtop is offering the FeiyuTech AK2000 three-axis Gimbal for 46% off, bringing the price down to only $379. And, we have a special coupon code that’ll save you an additional $25, which brings the price down to $354!

So, what exactly is a gimbal? Well, gimbals are designed to smooth out your photographs and video. The camera sits in the gimbal and the gimbal reacts to the movements of your hand to make sure your camera doesn’t move too much. This specifical gimbal can adjust on three different axes so your video always looks amazing and your photographs are always level.

What makes the FeiyuTech AK2000 special is its multi-functional “magic ring” The “magic ring” is a high precision magnetic induction knob that can control not only the focus but the zoom too. This is perfect because it allows you to use your hands on the gimbal instead of trying to reach up and adjust your camera manually.

The AK2000 also has both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. You can actually connect to both at the same time! Using the Feiyu ON app, you can connect to the camera to set up parameters via Bluetooth. Connecting to WiFi with compatible devices, you can control the shooting, focus, zoom, sensitivity adjustment, white balance, exposure value, and switch between mode functions.

If you’re into time-lapse video, this might be the perfect gimbal for you. The LED touchscreen has a time-lapse path setting and camera control functions, supporting follow mode, all follow mode, lock mode, and the unique “space mode: and hunting mode.

As for ports, the gimbal features a 1/4 inch thread hole on the side and a USB external expansion port on the bottom. The beveled angle design is fantastic for flexible shooting and the carbon fiber extension rod allows you to expand the shooting modes.

If you’d like to pick one up today, head over to Tomtop for yours right now. Like we said, this thing is currently 46% off, but if you use coupon code CMFTAK, you’ll receive an additional $25 in savings. This takes the price down to a rock-bottom $354.00