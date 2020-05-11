Tomtop flash sale puts big discounts on phone gimbals, smartwatches

Looking to pick up a side hustle now that you’re stuck at home? Have you considered creating your own YouTube or streaming channel? To do so, you’ll want to use some good equipment to get solid results.

Online retailer Tomtop has a number of its products on sale right now as part of a flash sale. It’s a great opportunity to save more than a few bucks on devices that could come in handy for your new endeavor.

Grab a gimbal for your phone and you’ll instantly step up the quality of your video with smoother, more focused videos that follow your subject around better. Gain new video features and effects, stabilize the clips, and take your game to the next level.

Small and Portable: The eagle wing-shaped folding design makes it small and portable. Just put it in your pocket and make vlog anywhere anytime.

The battery life is up to 14 hours which is enough for vloggers’ daily needs. Stabilization always be together with your passion. FREE SHIPPING

Rather than using your phone to record videos, this unit will capture your clips on its own. And because it has an ultra-wise sensor and built-in features, it will lead to more creative ways to shooting. Record videos at up to 4K resolution in a unit that’s not much bigger than a candy bar. $249 pre-sale includes free shipping!

Exquisite Body and Pocket Size Design: Made of aluminum alloy, with a net weight of only 115g.

Ready to drop some of that weight you’ve picked up over the stay-at-home orders? Grab a smartwatch and start tracking your activities. Get a good base line for where you are and get moving again.

Big screen. Equipped with 1.6 inch round screen, easy to operate.

It is designed with an IP67 rating, so you can enjoy outdoor activities without worries. Free Shipping