Tomtop drops prices on health and protective gear

The online retailer isn't just a place to buy inexpensive tech

By
AndroidGuys
-

As the US starts to settle in with the ongoing stay-at-home orders, things are pretty hectic. We’re working from home, taking preventative measures, and keeping our distance.

Unfortunately, every so often we have to go to the store to pick up food and supplies. When that happens you need to make sure you’re doing the right things.

Online retailer Tomtop has an assortment of face masks, filters, and other health and protective gear. Yes, the same online outlet that offers up some incredibly compelling sales and promotions on tech. Consider picking something up to help do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There will be a day when COVID-19 is behind us, but there will always be another flu season. Here are a handful of products to choose from as it pertains to keeping yourself a little safer from colds, flu, and other viruses.

Each of the following includes free shipping, and the hand sanitizer comes from a US warehouse, too.

Disposable Face Mask – $24.99 (50 pieces)

  • 3-ply design, good filtration functions
  • Top steel wire, adjust to fit your nose better
  • Comfortable and breathable to wear
  • Perfect for clinic, daily use, cleaning, industry, food service, beauty service, foggy days etc

Disposable Face Masks Replacement Filtering Pad – $10.69 (100 pieces)

  • Made of spunlaced viscose nonwovens, multi effect isolation, more safe protection.
  • Breathable and skin-friendly, bringing you a safe breathing experience.
  • More effective isolation and protection, more reassuring electrostatic adsorption particle.
  • Put disposable face mask on the inner side of common face mask, and can be replaced if there is peculiar smell.
  • Can effectively filter haze, dust and other fine particles, prevents second-hand smoke and automobile exhaust.
  • Suitable for professional protective mask, disposable medical mask, ordinary civil mask.

AVWE 60ml Disposable Hand Sanitizer – $30.99 (5 Bottles)

  • Lathering foam, Feel clean and fresh every day
  • pH-balanced with reliable protection
  • Leaves a pleasant skin feel
  • Gives a dense, creamy foam
  • Decreases irritation potential of surfactants

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
SHARE
AndroidGuys
Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Tomtop deals on 3D printers and RC cars aim to cure quarantine boredom

Tomtop offering N95 masks from US warehouse

Worried about the global pandemic? Tomtop has your back