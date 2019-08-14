TomTop selling Huawei Honor Band 5 at just $32.99

Online retailer also has a 3D printer at less than half price, only $169

We’re in the dog days of summer and that means hot weather, and hot deals. The back-to-school season is rife with buying opportunities and chances to save big. Outside of Black Friday and the holidays, it’s about the best time to pick up new gear.

Online retailer Tomtop, as it is often wont to do, has a whole host of sales with instant savings. With tons of things to choose from, we’re highlighting just two of them today: a wearable and a 3D printer. Both are examples of the tremendous offers at Tomtop.

The Honor Band 5 has a slim, curved profile, silicon bands and capacitive touch button for interacting with the screen. You’ll have waterproof protection up to 50 meters meaning you can wear just as easily in the pool as in the shower.

0.95-inch, AMOLED colour display

240 x 120 pixel resolution

Water resistance up to 5ATM (50 meters)

Available with green, pink, black and blue bands

14-day battery life

Not only do you get the standard fare of activity tracking, exercise monitoring, heart rate tracking, and notifications, but it also has a battery that lasts up to 14 days. Normally priced $42.99, it’s 24% off right now at just $32.99. Choose from pink, blue, and black colors.

Have you ever thought about dabbling with a 3D printer? You likely thought they were expensive and hard to work with, right? You’re incorrect, but you’re not alone.

Right now you can pick up your first 3D printer for only $169, or about half its normal price. Easy to assemble, it’s also hassle-free to operate, too. Whether it’s a personalized chess set, custom phone holder, keychain, or something else, you’ll be printing in no time.

