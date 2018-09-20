TomTop is selling the SIMTOO XT175 selfie drone with a 37% discount (Promoted)

Flying toys used to be reserved for geeky enthusiasts with a taste for expensive hobbies. But with the explosion of smartphone-powered drones, airborne gadgets have become accessible to everyone.

Case in point, online retailer TomTop has a cute tiny drone on sale. It’s called the SIMTOO XT175 Fairy Brushless Selfie Drone and it can be yours for only $139.99. For a limited time, customers will be able to grab it with a 37% discount.

The promotion is available while supplies last, so if you want the drone, we suggest you hurry up because there are limited quantities left.

The SIMTOO XT175 is an easy-to-pilot drone

The SIMTOO XT175 is a selfie drone that comes integrated with Fairy flight control system that has uniaxial-pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) installed in the front. The small device features a foldable body and weighs a meager 140 g, so users will be able to carry it around everywhere with ease. In its folded state, the flying gizmo is just as big as a smartphone.

The device includes an 8-megapixel camera, so you can snap fabulous pictures and take unique selfies. Having built-in GPS, optical flow positioning system and altitude hold, the drone is easy to control even by beginners who never flew one before.

The SIMTOO XT175 also includes functions like Automatic return, follow me and waypoint route mode, to minimize the chances of the drone getting lost.

The drone is designed to return to its owner when battery levels are low. Speaking of it, the embedded battery guarantees up to 16 minutes of flying time.

The drone can be controlled by an app that users can install on their smartphone or via a controller which comes in the box with the device.

So if you ever wanted to give drones a try, the SIMTOO XT175 could be just the thing for you. Priced affordably and easy to control, it’s a great first flying gadget for beginners.

