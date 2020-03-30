Tomtop offering N95 masks from US warehouse

The online retailer isn't just a place to buy inexpensive tech

Online retailer Tomtop has an assortment of face masks, filters, and other health and protective gear. Indeed, the same place that offers a wide range of electronics and not-so-essential gadgets has medical supplies.

Understanding that hospitals, emergency workers, other essential caregivers need to be equipped first and foremost, everyday consumers want peace of mind, too.

If you’re in the market for protective masks, consider the following offers from Tomtop.

We previously showcased a handful of options from its overseas warehouses. Today we’re highlighting a few masks offered from US warehouses.

Dispatched from US warehouse, Fast free shipping

Can filter out 94% of particulate matter, 3-layer designed.

With elastic ear-loop and adaptable nose bar, soft and comfortable to wear.

Effectively blocks dust, air pollutant and droplet.

One size fits most people.

Dispatched from US warehouse, Fast free shipping

Reusable, can be used for up to 28days.

continuously kills bacteria including：MRSA，TB，MS-2， influenza so on….

continuously inactivates viruses including: SAES,influenza A, adenovirus and Human Rhinovirus（common cold）

inactivates bird flu*

Exceeds 99% filtration efficiency against bacteria and virus

Dispatched from US warehouse, Fast free shipping

Filtering up to 95 percent.

Anti PM2.5, haze, dust and bacteria, etc.

Using advanced environmental materials, the four-layer fabric effectively resists fine particles and bacteria in air pollution.

Three major antibacterial technology, give you more thoughtful protection.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.