Get the Ugee graphics tablet with 69% off at TomTop (Promoted)

Whether you’re looking to buy your very first graphics tablet or you’re thinking about upgrading yours, you should check out this deal at TomTop.

The online retailer is offering 69% off the Ugee graphics tablet. So you’ll be able to get it for only $264.99, instead of the original $849.99 price. It’s a massive discount, which is why you shouldn’t pass it over.

The Ugee tablet features a large 19-inch TFT LCD display with 1440 x 900 resolution and support for 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

This is in league with what most graphic tables offer these days. In case you don’t know, pressure sensitivity is the feature that allows creators to draw thicker or thinner lines based on how much pressure they apply with their pen.

TomTop has a great deal for artists working in various fields

Obviously, the product ships alongside a stylus. The drawing object boasts a rubberized grip and a streamlined design. Called the P50S, the pen has two buttons that can be customized in various ways. For example, you can set it to trigger the right mouse click or to toggle between pen and eraser function.

Once out of juice, you’ll have to recharge the pen using the small USB cable that comes in the box. Besides the pen, users will also get a pen holder which houses 8 replacement nibs.

The Ugee tablet is compatible with VGA and DVI ports out of the box, which means it will work with a lot of computers right away. Unfortunately, it does not have an HDMI port, so if your computer has one, you will need to get an adapter.

Those buying the device will also get 2 stands that are height adjustable for a convenient drawing experience. The tablet is compatible with Windows/XP/Vista 7/8/10, Mac OS 10.8 or above computers.

If you think like Ugee tablet might be a good match for you, go ahead and place your order. The products ship for the US warehouse and US customers get free shipping.

