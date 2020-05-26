UMIDIGI Fan Festival goes live with big discounts on S5 Pro, A7 Pro

UMIDIGI, known for its powerful yet affordable smartphones and wearables, recently introduced its mid-range flagship the UMIDIGI S5 Pro. Moreover, it also added an entry-level A7 Pro to its portfolio.

To help kick things off, and offer customers some extra savings on its new handsets, UMIDIGI has launched its Fan Festival 2020 on AliExpress.

For a limited time, the S5 Pro is available for a shockingly low price of $249.99 while the A7 Pro is at only $99.99. What’s more, you can get an exclusive 18-month extended warranty for both devices right now, too.

The UMIDIGI Fan Festival was rather popular last year, so it’s not much of a surprise that it would be back for 2020. It’s a great opportunity for people around the world to buy UMIDIGI products with special deals and discounts.

Here’s a quick look at the UMIDIGI S5 Pro and the UMIDIGI A7 Pro.

UMIDIGI S5 Pro

Key features include a Mediatek Helio G90T process with 6GB RAM and an incredibly generous 256GB storage capacity. Similar to other “gaming phones”, it includes liquid cooling to keep things humming along.

The 4,680mAh battery is more than enough to get the average user through a day or two without breaking a sweat. Gamers will go through it quicker, of course, but the 18W fast charging ensures it’s replenished in short order.

The UMIDIGI S5 Pro has full screen 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up camera for selfies.

Around back is a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth lens.

Buy and Save!

The first 500 people to order the UMIDIGI S5 Pro ($249.99) receive a free UMIDIGI smartwatch.

UMIDIGI A7 Pro

The UMIDIGI A7 Pro features four cameras on the rear with AI smarts to capture the best shots in all environments. The 16-megapixel main lens is supported by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide (120 degree), 5-megapixel macro, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Around front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The UMIDIGI A7 Pro packs a generously sized 6.3-inch waterdrop full screen with FHD (2340 x 1080 pixel) resolution. With an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, it should make for a thin design that’s easy to control in one hand.

As far as power goes, the UMIDIGI A7 Pro comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and is will be offered in two storage capacities: 64GB and 128GB. Paired with the enhanced Octa-Core processor, it’s considerably more powerful (AnTuTu 22,547) than its predecessor (92,514).

The phone houses a 4,150mAh battery with a 10W charger included in the box and comes in Ocean Blue and Cosmic Black colors. Also in the way of design, the 2.5D glass back and metal frame and optical plating technology gives the phone a premium flagship appearance.

Buy and Save!

The UMIDIGI A7 Pro is on sale at AliExpress right now for just $99.99 (4GB/64GB) and $119.99 (4GB/128GB). Use the coupon code UA7PRO10 to save an additional $10. Note, there are limited numbers of coupons so act fast.

18-Month Warranty

As if the prices didn’t already make these phones compelling enough, the Fan Festival also gives consumers an extra boost in peace of mind. Purchase your handset during the limited time promotion and you’ll get an 18-month warranty.

