Use this exclusive promo code and get the UMIDIGI Uwatch 3 for just $16

Purchasing a smartwatch or activity tracker doesn’t have to cost you all that much money in 2020. Although we might have been forced to spend $100 on a quality unit just a few years back, today’s products are much less costly.

Take the UMIDIGI Uwatch 3 smart watch, for instance. It’s all one might need to keep track of their daily habits and activities. It’s water proof and features a 1.3-inch full color display, and offers all day heart rate monitoring. And right now you can get one for just $16.

The UMIDIGI Uwatch 3 has a battery that lasts up to ten days on daily use, and that includes heart rate and sleep monitoring, exercise tracking, and notifications.

Switch over to basic mode and it will get you up to 45 days of usage. Doing this turns off Bluetooth, heart rate monitoring, and other features.

5ATM Waterproof

All-day Heart Rate Monitoring

9 Sport Modes: walking, running, hiking, cycling, treadmill, fitness, mountain climbing, spinning, yoga

Call & SMS Notifications

1.3 inch TFT Colorful Screen

Colorful & Slim Metal Watch Body

38g Ultra Light Body

10 Days Daily use mode/ 45 Days Basic watch mode

Offered in black and red colors, you can typically purchase the UMIDIGI Uwatch 3 at Amazon for as little as $39.99. But for a limited time, you can use a promo code to knock the cost all the way down to just $16.

Simply enter 60UW1111 at checkout and you’ll take an extra 60% off the price of the watch. Hurry, it expires on March 22 at midnight PDT.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.