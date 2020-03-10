Worried about the global pandemic? Tomtop has your back

Look, it’s a pretty scary world out there. And depending on what you believe, or who you listen to, things may be getting increasingly worrisome. The COVID-19 coronavirus looks to be picking steam in parts of the world, affecting business, travel, sports, and other events.

While some people won’t fall victim to fear tactics or get caught up in any hysteria, others are taking preventative measures and stocking up on food and supplies. Most of us, though, fall somewhere in between, and prefer to keep a watchful eye on things and are cautiously going about our lives.

If you’re among the group of people who want to stay ahead of the curve, or purchase supplies before there’s a run on them, listen up.

Online retailer Tomtop has an assortment of face masks, filters, and other health and protective gear. Yes, the same online outlet that offers up some incredibly compelling sales and promotions on tech.

Here are a handful of products to choose from as it pertains to keeping yourself a little safer from colds, flu, and other viruses.

Used for protecting from flu, dust, pollen, catkin, etc.

3-ply design, good filtration functions.

Top steel wire, adjust to fit your nose better.

Comfortable and breathable to wear.

Perfect for clinic, daily use, cleaning, industry, food service, beauty service, foggy days etc.

Can filter out 94% of particulate matter, 3-layer designed

With elastic ear-loop and adaptable nose bar, soft and comfortable to wear

Effectively blocks dust, air pollutant and droplet

One size fits most people

Filtering up to 95 percent.

Anti PM2.5, haze, dust and bacteria, etc.

Using advanced environmental materials, the four-layer fabric effectively resists fine particles and bacteria in air pollution.

Three major antibacterial technology, give you more thoughtful protection.

