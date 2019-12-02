XIDU dangles discounts for its laptops, 2-in-1 products

Shop across five different outlets with various discounts

Good news! XIDU, an innovative Shenzhen-based company that has made a big splash in the laptop and tablet markets by offering affordable, high-quality computers with an emphasis on touchscreen laptops, has launched it biggest discounts as part of a Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion.

There are no less than five channels available with offers to choose from, including the XIDU official store, Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Amazon FR, Aliexpress store.

The products of XIDU are appreciated by plenty of buyers from markets throughout the world. Here’s an brief introduction to some of XIDU’s flagship products that you can buy:

It’s a laptop and at the same time a tablet. The 360° flexi-hinge enables users to flip the screen in any direction, which makes it a good companion in office for work and at home for entertainment.

It has dazzling display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition, the 11.6-inch screen supports multi-touch function, which improves working efficiency and reduces the need for an extra mouse and keyboard.

With an Intel Atom Quad-core Processor, 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, it runs fast and demonstrates high performance though it only weighs 2.42 pounds. Few laptops can combine light weight and excellent performance together. Customers can carry it anywhere they want and use it at any time.

For extra connections, it meets all kinds of customers’ needs with 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x MicroSD Card Reader, 1x Mini HDMI, 1x Headphone jack, 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

This laptop is pre-installed with Windows 10 system and it’s highly recommended to students, office workers, business travelers.

Buy from Amazon US:

Final price: $215.99

Discount: $54 off

Valid time (American time):

2019-11-28 00:00 – 2019-12-02 23:59 BST

2560×1440 IPS screen display

A strong Aluminium Alloy body while astonishingly portable weight of only 2.65 lbs

The design of 360 degrees of flexible hinge featured by a dual-torque technology with the perfect combination of flexibility and strength. Various options include laptop, tablet, and tent modes.

An Intel J3355 Quad Core 2.0GHz Processor, 6 GB LPDDR RAM, hard drive 128 GB SSD, Windows 10 system with fast running speed and less stuttering.

Buy from XIDU official store

Final price: $299

Discount: $50 off directly

Buy laptop get one more mouse for free.

Valid time (American time): 2019-11-29 00:00 – 2019-12-03 23:59 BST

Buy from Amazon US

Final price: $271.99

Discount: $68 off

Valid time (American time):2019-12-02 00:00 – 2019-12-02 23:59 BST

Outstanding appearance – The abrasive texture of A and D side of this laptop gives a deluxe and comfortable touch, aluminum alloy body.

2.2-in-1 Notebook and Tablet – The device can be switched between a notebook and a tablet anywhere and anytime by rotating the screen with a 360°flexible hinge. 180°hinge to share the screen face to face.

Large Screen, excellent resolution – Touchscreen with 1920*1080 resolution is elaborately crafted in 16:10. Ultra-narrow screen border of merely 4.9mm is rare to find among the budget 2-in-1 notebook market.

Backlit keyboard – Perfectly suits the need of people who work overtime or burn the midnight oil

Intel E3950 quad-core CPU at up to 2.5GHz burst frequency with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD

Various external ports include 1x Mini HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Microphone Jack, 1 x Bluetooth 4.2, 1 x MicroSD card slot, 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Webcam.

Buy from XIDU official store

Sale price: $389

Final price: $339

Discount: $50 off directly

Buy laptop get one more mouse for free.

Valid time (American time): 2019-11-28 00:00 – 2019-12-02 23:59 BST

Buy from Amazon US

Sale price: $399.99

Final price: $319.99

Discount: $80 off

Valid time (American time): 2019-11-28 00:00 – 2019-12-02 23:59 BST

Portable, easy to carry

2.22 lbs weight and 16.6mm thickness

2560×1440 Screen Resolution and Ultra-thin Border

Ultra-thin 4.9mm border, 85% screen-to-body ratio and IPS screen

Intel 3867U 8th Gen CPU, 8G RAM and 256GB ROM

New 14nm technology, a cooling fan

A front camera, inbuilt speakers and microphones, ergonomic keyboard design, compatible with 802.1 b/g WiFi and 4.2 Bluetooth, equipped with 2 USB3.0 ports, 1 mini HDMI port, TF card slot and headphone jack.

Buy from XIDU official store

Sale price: $449

Final price: $399

Discount: $50 off directly

Buy laptop get one more mouse for free.

Valid time (American time): 2019-11-28 00:00 – 2019-12-02 23:59 BST

Buy from Amazon US

Sale price: $449.99

Final price: $359.99

Discount: $90 off

Valid time (American time): 2019-11-28 00:00 – 2019-12-02 23:59 BST

Surprisingly, you can get the biggest discounts of the year on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Festival, and the same discount from our Official store, Get ready to welcome the unprecedented promotion activity! Get your best gift before Christmas from XIDU — a focus on the production of high quality and cost-effective laptop brand.