XIDU Philpad: The most affordable, portable and versatile laptop

These days, the laptop business is prospered with various types of products which may amaze the eyes of all users. Everyone has their needs for their gadgets. Some are searching for lightweight easy and simple to carry tablets while others look for amazing performance and speedy response laptops. Why not have both with just a single product?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

In the event that you think along these terms, you may want to look at XIDU 13.3″ 2-in-1 PhilPad as it could change your mind about tablets and laptops.

The XIDU 13.3″ 2 in 1 PhilPad, introduced by XIDU, is one of the quickest developing tech organizations situated in Shenzhen, China and produced by worldwide tech standards. XIDU is focused on giving amazing products to clients all around the globe with professional pre-sale and after-sale services.

Overseas warehouse located in US, UK, FR, and RU, delivering from 2-8 days. You may what’s what is so uncommon about this PhilPad and why you might consider it over others available. Let’s take a look at the standout highlights of the versatile device.

2-in-1 Convertible Tablet

PhilPad works in two modes: laptop and tablet mode. It’s really simple to move the detachable keyboard, alter it to tablet mode, and watch your preferred YouTube videos or memes and social media anywhere you want.

For business, attach the keyboard and adore the smooth and charming experience of PhilPad while you work different programming simultaneously. The ergonomic delicate keyboard truly makes it comfortable to type on a compact gadget and the 135° Rotatable kickstand empowers you to utilize it at different angles. This adaptable portable PhilPad can spare you cost and inconvenience in the event that you need both a laptop and a tablet.

Incredible Performance

The PhilPad is furnished with Intel E3950 quad-core processor max up to 2.4GHz, which conveys 30% all the more processing and 45% better graphics performance on Windows versus past gen processors. Indeed, even substantial games can run easily and clearly on this laptop. It additionally has 6GB LPDDR3 and 128GB SSD supporting 256GB TF card extension, showing quick and high-class experience.

Impressive Display

One of the remarkable spotlights of this gadget is the Nano edge multi-touch IPS screen. It offers all the quality you would anticipate from this excellent laptop.

The ultra-sharp screen offers an astounding WQHD 2K resolution of 2560 x 1600. Everything that shows up on the screen is consistently pin-sharp and ultra-detailed.

On the chance that you are passionate about games, you will adore the laptop and its remarkable graphics and display. Likewise, the screen spotlights touch innovation with multi-touch support. You can relish composing on the screen with a stylus pen that provides full access to the Windows Ink Workspace.

Comprehensive External Connection

With the double band 802.11ac Wi-Fi innovation, PhilPad has more strong signals and quicker data speeds. You can stream top-notch HD movies/videos easily without faltering. It likewise accompanies 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Microphone Jack, 1 x MicroSD card space, 2 x Speakers, 2 x Volume buttons , 5MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front camera to meet your necessities.

Excessively Long Battery Life

Be productive on the go for longer with the Philpad. Its lithium polymer 5000mAh battery offers as long as 8 hours of normal use on a solitary full charge. Its battery is uniquely molded to fit precisely into the outlandishly thin profile.

Professional Services

Regardless of whether you are an understudy or a white-collar worker, it is profoundly recommended on the off chance that you are searching for an elegant, cost-effective, and portable laptop or tablet. XIDU PhilPad has different points of interest to address various needs. Shop with trust as XIDU is offering you professional pre-sale and after-sale service with one entire year warranty for every product.

Shop

EDITORIAL NOTE: This is a promoted article and should be considered an endorsement.