XIDU shaves $40 off Tour Pro for limited time

Shenzhen-based XIDU company recently launched its brand new product, the XIDU Tour Pro. An interesting device, at an interesting price, the XIDU Tour Pro is a Windows 10 laptop with a generous display, lots of storage, and plenty of power.

Things are going well for XIDU and its latest product so the brand wants to thank its loyal, supportive fans. Indeed, the company has decided to throw its largest sale yet!

For five days starting today, September 26, 2019, customers can get a XIDU Tour Pro at the crazy price of $389.99 through Amazon. Hurry, the price goes back up to $449.99 once it’s over.

Buy from Amazon US: https://amzn.to/2lIhPbZ and use the following codes to save money.

60$/£ off COUPON: OCVORJ9T（9/26 ~ 9/30 23:59 PDT）

60$/£ off COUPON: IA8O2XTH (10/01 ~ 10/7 23:59PDT)

Portable and Stylish Design

The XIDU Tour Pro has a snappy metal covering with an aura of strength and toughness. With a thickness of 16.6mm and 2.2 lb. weight, this new laptop turns out as the ideal travel, work, or school buddy.

Its ergonomic backlit keyboard upgrades its ease of use since clients can undoubtedly type even in dark. The classic, thin and exquisite look would simply make you want to use it, anyplace and all over the place. With such features, this laptop turns out as the insignia of style, elegance, and convenience.

Versatile Screen

XIDU brand likewise appears to have put a great deal in the visual display. The display unit has a special 12.5″ full-touchscreen that is multi-touch supported. This implies users can boundless interaction with the screen.

With a 4.9mm ultra-narrow border, the Tour Pro gives users a chance to drench themselves into their visual content. This 80% screen to body proportion gives the user a near-life experience.

For movie enthusiasts, this sort of screen makes you feel as though you are experiencing the act like the movie is live since the border isn’t a distraction. What makes this considerably additionally fascinating that this experience is boosted through the 2K IPS screen which is about 1.7 times better than full HD. This can’t beat that. With the 180 degrees’ convertibility, you can likewise use your laptop at any angle.

What’s the best leap forward for a classic 12.5” laptop? A dazzling touchscreen! XIDU Tour Pro drives you to touch the magic world with an amazing IPS touchscreen. 2K resolution display intelligently advances optimizes color reproduction to the most astounding impact, more bright and magnificent.

Powerful Performance

The XIDU Tour Pro accompanies the eighth Generation Intel Celeron chip. Up until now, this is Intel’s most advanced 14nm processor. It guarantees that users computing experience is characterized by visually dazzling website pages, fast browsing and can even stream 2K Ultra HD recordings.

This new laptop is likewise outfitted with an 8GB RAM, 128 GB ROM and up to 520GB external expansion. What amount of fun can this ever get? This implies users can install several programs without affecting its performance. Without a doubt, this is way better than any average laptop. This laptop is likewise equipped with cooling fans which maximize performance. With this, your laptop does not overheat and can work for longer without compromising on speed.

The Tour Pro brings the LPDDR4 standard that has multiple times bigger bandwidth than the previous generations. The greater 8GB RAM implies faster system boot-up and more multitasking capability. It feels simple and easy to play several office softwares and overwhelming games. Anybody who is seeking to purchase a classic laptop, the XIDU Tour Pro seems like the perfect one.

Sale Promotion

For a limited time you can purchase the XIDU Tour Pro and receive a free laptop bag and a mouse. It is an incredible chance to get your hands on the high performance and magnificent configurations of XIDU, above all, at a shockingly low cost.

XIDU Official Store

Coupon code: FLASH30

Discount: $30 off

Aliexpress Store

Discount: $30 off coupon already added on the page

Find more coupons

